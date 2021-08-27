Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.77 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.