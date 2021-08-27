Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE ARES opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

