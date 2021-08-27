Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $29.52. 280,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,767,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

