Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 4987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Specifically, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

