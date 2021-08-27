Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $210,200.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACGL stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

