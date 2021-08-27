ARAW (ARAW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,024.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $23,038.90 and $1,024.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.