Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 122,236 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

NYSE APO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

