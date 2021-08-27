Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $5.20 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $51.49 million and $5.20 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00280457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.