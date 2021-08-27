Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $60.76 on Friday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.1075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

