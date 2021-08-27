APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 3,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93.

About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

