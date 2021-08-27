Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.