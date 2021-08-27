Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 4.7%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 22,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,710,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

