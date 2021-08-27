Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 82.3% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.20. 31,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter.

