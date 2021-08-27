Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 82.3% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.20. 31,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
