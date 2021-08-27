Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arista Networks stock opened at $369.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.21.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.