Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $694,742.02 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

