Analyzing Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qurate Retail and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.76% 35.75% 8.03% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qurate Retail and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.02%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.31 $1.20 billion $2.99 3.62 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 4.93 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Qurate Retail beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

