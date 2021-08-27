Analyzing GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GTX and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.80%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than GTX.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -107.26% N/A -167.52% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56%

Volatility and Risk

GTX has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTX and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $1.06 million 2.71 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

GTX has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Osprey Technology Acquisition beats GTX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets. The company was founded by Patrick E. Bertagna and Louis Martin Rosenbaum in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

