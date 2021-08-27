Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €10.92

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.92 ($12.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ETR SDF traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €12.04 ($14.16). 1,171,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

