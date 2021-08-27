Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Target Price at $87.50

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 347,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

