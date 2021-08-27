Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $84.30

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

