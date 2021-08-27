Analysts Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) PT at €60.13

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €62.14 ($73.11). The stock had a trading volume of 753,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.60. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.