Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target at $7.42

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

