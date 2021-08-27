Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $24.36

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRLBF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

