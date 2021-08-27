Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $32.86

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

