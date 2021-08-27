Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

8/18/2021 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

8/17/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Fabrinet is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. 2,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.