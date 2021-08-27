Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bilibili (BILI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI):

8/26/2021 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

8/24/2021 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $122.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $140.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Bilibili is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

7/23/2021 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/13/2021 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

6/29/2021 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

BILI opened at $77.49 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

