Analysts Offer Predictions for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:B opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

