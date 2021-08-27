Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

