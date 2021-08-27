Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 106,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,755. The stock has a market cap of $767.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

