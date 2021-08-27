Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,851 shares of company stock worth $9,425,439. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

