Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report $114.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.51 million to $124.35 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 546%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $872.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.44. 8,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,028,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.