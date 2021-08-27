Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.62. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.57 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $681,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

