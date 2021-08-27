Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Public Education by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in American Public Education by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. 140,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

