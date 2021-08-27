Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $19.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.50 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $18.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $77.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,114,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

