Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.34 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $99.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.47. 87,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $186,867. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

