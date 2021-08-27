Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 100,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,286. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
