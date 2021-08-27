Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LX. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 100,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,286. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

