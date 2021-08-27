Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is ($0.29). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.