Analysts Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.18. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,953. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.