Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce $166.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.24 million and the lowest is $165.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.