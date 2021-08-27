Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

