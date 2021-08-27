Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $2.72 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 3,244,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

