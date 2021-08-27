Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.63% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 150,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,783. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08.

