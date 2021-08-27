Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $92.02. 1,847,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.