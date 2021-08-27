Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 728 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 388.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $662.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

