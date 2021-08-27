Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Repurchase $8.50 billion in Stock

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

