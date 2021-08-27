Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head to Head Analysis

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems -1.56% -1.43% -1.10% Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amtech Systems and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Amtech Systems currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 155.53%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and Desktop Metal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $65.46 million 2.14 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -75.54 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 126.41 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -14.28

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

