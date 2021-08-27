Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

Shares of Square stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.91. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

