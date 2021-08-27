AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Andrea Slattery Buys 27,500 Shares

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Andrea Slattery bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,782.50 ($21,273.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 575.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company offers financial advice and platform administration services, unit linked superannuation products, and retirement income and managed investment products for individuals; and residential mortgages, residential and investment property home loans, deposits, transaction banking services, SMSF products, and loans to AMP-aligned financial adviser practices through digital, online, and phone channels, as well as through financial advisers and home loan brokers.

