AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Andrea Slattery Buys 27,500 Shares

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Andrea Slattery bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,782.50 ($21,273.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 575.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.
About AMP
