AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $48.07 million and $1.08 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.91 or 0.00750860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098202 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.