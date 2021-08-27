Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,333.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,180 and sold 161,972 shares valued at $1,628,085. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

